Maharashtra Woman, Son Burnt To Death After Car, Truck Collide Head-On

A mother and her son died when their car caught fire following a head-on collision with a truck on the Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway in Maharashtra.

Police sources stated that the two victims, who were residents of Kaij Taluka, were travelling towards Beed.

At the same time, a speeding truck carrying gravel from Beed towards Doithan collided head-on with their car near Kapshi village.

The impact mangled the front of the car and immediately set the engine on fire. The collision caused the doors to jam, which trapped the mother and son inside and prevented them from escaping the vehicle.

The fire spread quickly across the entire car. Although residents arrived to help, both individuals had already died from their injuries before they could be rescued.

While initial reports suggested the occupants were a husband and wife, police later confirmed that the victims were, in fact, a mother and her son.