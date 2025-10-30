Woman Killed As Rock Falls From Hill, Crashes Through VW Virtus' Sunroof

In a horrific accident, a large rock dropped dead on a moving car, smashed the sunroof and hit a woman, killing her on the spot. The incident took place in Tamhini Ghat, a mountain route in Maharashtra.

A woman, travelling to Mangaon from Pune, was riding in Volkswagen Virtus when a large rock dropped on the car. The impact was such that the rock shattered the sunroof and directly hit the woman, sitting in the passenger seat. The rock hit the woman on her head.

The woman has been identified as 43-year-old Snehal Gujarati.

In a separate incident, a private luxury bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Highway while travelling from Mumbai to Jalna on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on the highway's Nagpur Lane around 3 am. It was carrying 12 passengers, besides the driver and his assistant. The driver promptly emptied the bus and saved the passengers' lives.

Earlier this month, at least eight people died, and 15 others suffered injuries when a speeding mini truck fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on October 18.

A mini truck with about 40 persons on board was returning from a pilgrimage site when its driver lost control of the vehicle, an official said. The mini truck plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge, he said.