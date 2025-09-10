Volkswagen Cars Get Cheaper By Rs 3.27 Lakh Under GST 2.0; Check Model-Wise List

Volkswagen India, functioning under the umbrella of Volkswagen Group, has followed Skoda Auto India to announce the extension of benefits of revised GST rates to consumers. This comes ahead of the upcoming festive season, with the new pricing to be implemented from 22 September 2025, following the announcement of new GST rates by FM Nirmala Sitharaman after the GST council meeting.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has revealed that its three main models, Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan R-Line, will see price reductions of up to Rs 3.27 lakh, making them more affordable. Along with the reductions linked to GST, Volkswagen is also offering limited-time benefits amounting to Rs 1.61 lakh on the Virtus, Rs 2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and Rs 3 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line for customers who make bookings before September 21, 2025.

Also Read: Land Rover Defender, Range Rover Get Price Cut By Up To Rs 30.4 Lakh Under GST 2.0

The Virtus, the only sedan in the lineup, will see a decrease in price of Rs 66,900. The Taigun has been given a price reduction of Rs 68,400. Meanwhile, the Tiguan R-Line features the largest price cut, totaling Rs 3,26,900.

In the meantime, the Skoda Kushaq benefits from a GST reduction of up to Rs 66,000 and a limited-time discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, which is valid until September 21. Additionally, Skoda's well-known sedan, the Skoda Slavia, is made more economical with GST advantages of up to Rs 63,000 and a discount of up to Rs 1.2 lakh. Regarding current pricing, the Skoda Kushaq starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Slavia begins at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).