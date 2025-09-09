Land Rover Defender, Range Rover Get Price Cut By Up To Rs 30.4 Lakh Under GST 2.0

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction to customers across its entire ICE portfolio. This follows the announcement of GST 2.0 at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, and headed by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, Government of India. The benefits will be available to customers with immediate effect.

Also Read: Jeep India Reduces Prices Of Cars By Up To Rs 4.8 Lakh Under GST 2.0

Commenting on the announcement, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, "The GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles is a welcome move for customers and for the industry. This move will provide much-needed impetus reinforcing our confidence in and commitment to India's luxury market."

Also Read: World EV Day 2025: Tips To Increase The Range Of Your Electric Cars

JLR has now announced the new price cut as per the revision of the GST structure, offering the maximum benefit of up to Rs 30.4 lakh on the Range Rover.

Here is a detailed list of the Land Rover cars with the new price cut under the GST 2.0 regime: