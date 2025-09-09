Jeep India Reduces Prices Of Cars By Up To Rs 4.8 Lakh Under GST 2.0

Jeep India announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recently announced GST reforms to its customers, making the Jeep range significantly more affordable from 22nd September 2025. With the rationalization of GST slabs, ex-showroom prices across the portfolio-Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee-will see substantial reductions ranging from 1.26 lakh to nearly 4.8 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

Jeep Wrangler

Making this announcement, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: "At Jeep, we have always believed in delivering exceptional value along with our legendary capabilities. The GST reform is a transformative step that brings clarity and affordability for customers. We are delighted to pass on the full benefit to our buyers, making the Jeep lifestyle more accessible than ever. This move reinforces our commitment to ensuring that owning a Jeep is not just an aspiration but a reality for many more Indians."

Model New GST Rates Applicable Saving Compass 40% Up to Rs 2.16 lakh Meredian 40% Up to Rs 2.47 lakh Wrangler 40% Up to Rs 4.84 lakh Grand Cherokee 40% Up to Rs 4.50 lakh

The brand has also stated that the new prices of the Jeep lineup will be effective across all Jeep dealerships nationwide from September 22nd, 2025.