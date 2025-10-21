2 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Jeep Crashes Into Motorcycles In Bhopal

Two persons were killed and as many others injured when a speeding jeep collided with two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday on the by-pass road near Arvalia turn.

The speeding jeep first crashed into a motorcycle, killing one person and injuring two others standing on the road. It later collided with another motorbike and its rider died on the spot, Eintkhedi police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said.

The victims have been identified as Mukhtar (40) and Gani (60), both residents of Arvalia area, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The jeep driver fled from the spot after the accident and efforts were on to arrest him, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)