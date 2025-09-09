Skoda Vision O Concept Breaks Cover At Munich Motor Show

Skoda has taken up the stage at IAA 2025 to unveil the Vision O Concept. The Skoda Vision O Concept showcases the future of the brand's design language for the upcoming cars. The brand says that the Vision O also represents the next evolution of the Modern Solid design language, first introduced with the Vision 7S concept in 2022. At the same time, it showcases advanced technologies, with a wide range of possible drivetrains and electrification at the forefront. Vision O has been conceived as a multi-purpose vehicle for a broad customer base, meeting the needs of both family and business users.

Skoda Vision O Concept Design

Talking about the design, the evolution of Modern Solid introduces a new Tech-Loop front mask, replacing the previous Tech-Deck Face. This design integrates the vehicle's front elements into a visual "O," directly referencing the concept's name. Also, the illuminated front section flows into a design where aesthetics also serve top-notch aerodynamics. At the front, active grille shutters are integrated, while dedicated channels guide airflow around the wheels. The bonnet features two vents that help reduce drag and simultaneously direct rainwater away from the windscreen. Naturally, the wheels are aerodynamically optimized as well. The sloping roofline and pillars, combined with the panoramic sunroof, make the Vision O look more spacious and classy.

Skoda Vision O Concept Interior

On the inside, the Vision O Concept retains a simple design with a full-width horizontal display that integrates a driver information display. In addition to touch input, the system features the tactile Smart Dial controller for intuitive operation. Steering wheel buttons provide further convenience.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Bags 4 Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP, Check Details

Skoda has also equipped artificial intelligence to enhance usability through the Laura digital assistant, capable of managing not only vehicle functions but also tasks such as scheduling appointments, suggesting local activities, or even telling children's stories.