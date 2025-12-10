Another Hyundai Creta Rival Coming; This One With Massaging Rear Seats

The Hyundai Creta continues to dominate as one of India's top-selling SUVs, though rival brands have consistently kept the competition fierce. With Tata's recent launch of the Sierra, the battle in the SUV segment has grown even more intense. Adding to the momentum, Skoda is preparing to introduce the updated Kushaq facelift, aiming to strengthen its position in the market. Together, these developments highlight how the Creta remains a benchmark while competitors push hard to capture buyer attention.

The Skoda Kushaq facelift, slated for a January 2026 launch, will arrive with major updates to stay competitive in the midsize SUV space, especially after the Tata Sierra's debut. According to Autocar, the recent spy shots reveal several new features, including a standout addition, which is a segment-first rear seat massage function, further enhancing comfort and appeal for buyers in India's fast-evolving SUV market.

Previous spy shots of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift confirm a panoramic sunroof for higher trims, while Autocar reports additional upgrades. These include refreshed graphics for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen, rear disc brakes for the 1.5 TSI variants, and an improved air-conditioning system. The facelift is also expected to introduce advanced features such as a Level 2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera, further strengthening its appeal against rivals like the Hyundai Creta.

Skoda Kushaq, current version

The Skoda Kushaq is already renowned for its safety and crashworthiness, having earned five-star ratings in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP tests. With the addition of ADAS features, the SUV is well-positioned to sustain or even enhance its safety credentials under the stricter Bharat NCAP protocols set to be introduced.

The upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to retain its familiar powertrain lineup, featuring the 115hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the more powerful 150hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. However, the smaller 1.0-litre unit could receive a notable upgrade with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, replacing the current 6-speed Aisin-sourced torque-converter automatic. Meanwhile, the 1.5 TSI variant will continue with its 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and both engines will remain available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, ensuring buyers still have multiple transmission choices.