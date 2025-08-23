Maharashtra Doctor Falls On Road As Bike Hits Pothole, Run Over By Truck

A doctor lost his life after his two-wheeler hit a pothole and slipped on the road in Maharashtra. The incident has sparked outrage against poor road conditions.

The accident took place near Siraj Hospital at Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi city on Friday night. The victim, Dr. Naseem Ansari, was returning home on his Activa scooter, when his vehicle lost balance due to potholes. He fell onto the road and was crushed by the rear tyre of a truck passing by. He died on the spot.

The road where the accident occurred is currently being used by heavy vehicles due to ongoing repair work on the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover by the Municipal Corporation. As a result of the flyover being closed, traffic has been diverted and the risk of accidents has increased further due to the movement of heavy vehicles on the pothole-filled road.

Soon after the incident, the public anger against the municipal authorities was clearly visible. People were protesting strongly against the bad condition of the road and the negligence of the administration.