5 Killed, 4 Injured After Truck Collides With Car In Maharashtra's Bhandara

Five people, including four women, were killed and four others sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with a car carrying wedding guests in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday in Adyal village on a state highway in Pouni taluka, an official said.

He said that the victims were returning from a wedding in Kondha when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction crashed into their car.

Five people, including a couple and a mother-daughter duo, were killed, while four other occupants sustained injuries in the crash, the official said.

The police have arrested the truck driver, Durgesh Yadav (40), a native of Chhattisgarh, and a case has been registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Motor Vehicles Act.

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