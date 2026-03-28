Man Dies After Speeding Car Hits Bicycle In Thane. He Began Cycling That Day

A 42-year-old businessman was killed after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, hit his bicycle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The boy fled after the incident, which occurred on an incomplete stretch of the Kalyan Ring Road at around 8 pm on Tuesday, and was apprehended on Wednesday, they said.

The victim, Srinivas Tandle, owner of multiple garment stores, had taken up cycling for fitness on the very day of the accident.

While he was riding, a car swerved at high speed, flung him into the air, and the driver fled the spot, a police official said.

The businessman was later taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

Police identified the car from CCTV footage and tracked the damaged vehicle to the parking lot of the building where the boy resided in Kalyan. The teenager was subsequently detained, the official said.

"An FIR has been registered against the juvenile for rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act," an official at Khadakpada police station said.

Locals expressed anger, pointing out that the stalled Barave-Vadavali stretch of the Kalyan Ring Road has become a hub for stunts and speeding.

On February 21, a 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a similar accident.

Residents have demanded urgent installation of barricades and the completion of pending roadwork to ensure safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)