16 Killed In Crane Accident At Thane Expressway Site, 5 Feared Trapped

Sixteen workers were crushed to death late last night when a crane collapsed on them at a construction site in Thane's Shahapur in Maharashtra, police said.

The crane fell on a group of workers who were engaged in the construction of the Samruddhi Expressway, killing them instantly. Three injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries. Five others are believed to be trapped inside the collapsed structure, the police said.

The workers were operating a girder launching machine which is a specialised crane that can move large steel beams or girders that are used in the construction of highways, rail bridges and form the foundation for large buildings.

According to the police, the accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahpur when the workers were engaged in the construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway. Police, fire brigade personnel, and other emergency services are currently engaged in rescue operations.

The 701-kilometer-long Samruddhi Mahamarg, also known as the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, is a major highway that connects the two cities.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is carrying out the construction of the expressway, the first phase of which, connecting Nagpur to Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year.