2 Critically Injured In High-Speed Collision On Mumbai-Agra Highway

With the assistance of local residents, injured persons were immediately taken to the government hospital in Shirpur.

Read Time: 1 min
  • Trolley crashed into an apple-loaded truck on Mumbai-Agra highway at 12:30 pm on Saturday
  • Two people were seriously injured and taken to Shirpur government hospital immediately
  • Another truck and Bolero vehicle narrowly avoided the accident at the scene
A horrific accident took place on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district, involving a high-speed trolley and a truck. The incident, which occurred near a speed breaker, was captured in its entirety on a CCTV camera.

The trolley was travelling at a high speed near Palasner village, Shirpur Taluka in Dhule on Saturday at around 12:30 pm, when the driver lost control of the vehicle while approaching the speed breaker. As a result, the trolley rammed directly into a truck that was loaded with apples. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving two individuals seriously injured.

With the assistance of local residents, both injured persons were immediately taken to the government hospital in Shirpur. Their condition is said to be critical.

CCTV footage captured the trolley crashing into the apple-laden truck from behind. At the time of the accident, another truck and a Bolero vehicle were passing by the area. Fortunately, both narrowly escaped the collision.

Mumbai-Agra Highway, Maharashtra, Accident
