Mumbai Dahi Handi Govinda Team Sets 10-Tier Human Pyramid Record

The Dahi Handi festivities in Maharashtra witnessed a historic moment as Jogeshwari's Konkan Nagar Govinda Pathak set a world record by forming a 10-tier human pyramid.

The feat was achieved during the Sanskruti Dahi Handi festival in Thane, hosted by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. It was this year's first 10-storey pyramid.

Amid roaring applause, the Govinda Pathak not only formed the towering 10-level pyramid, but also incorporated a ‘Char Ekka' formation. It's a formation where four participants are stacked atop a single person. This feat requires remarkable strength, balance and coordination.

Mr Sarnaik congratulated the team, saying, “This is not a record, it's a sign of focus, teamwork and organisation. The Govindas have indeed shown skill and commitment.”

Jogeshwari has been at the forefront for many years when it comes to Dahi Handi celebrations. Previously, the Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal Govinda team had a record for making nine-tier pyramids for five consecutive years.

Dahi Handi in Maharashtra

Every year, as Janmashtami draws near, Maharashtra comes alive with Dahi Handi preparations.

The festival, inspired by the legend of Lord Krishna's love for butter, has grown into a grand spectacle in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik. Handis filled with curd are strung across narrow lanes or mounted on cranes, while teams of Govindas form multi-tier pyramids to reach and break the Handi.

Over the years, Dahi Handi has evolved beyond a cultural ritual into a competitive and commercial affair. Prize money, sponsorships and extensive media coverage have raised the stakes, making it a platform for both athletic skill and team strategy.