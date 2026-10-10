Video: Girl Clings Onto Truck's Bumper After It Hits Her Scooty In Maharashtra

A girl narrowly escaped a horrifying accident after a speeding truck rammed into her scooter in Maharashtra's Ahilaynagar, and she clinged to the bumper of the track after the collision. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing how quick reflexes of the girl saved her life.

In the 2-minute-long video, the sand-laden truck is seen coming towards a stretch on Belapur Road, and it suddenly turns right instead of slowing, honking or taking a longer cut to make the turn. It hits directly the two-wheeler coming on its right, crashing into the vehicle. However, the girl grabs hold of the bumper of the truck that saves her from being thrown away due to the impact of the collision or getting under the truck.

She then gets up, and walks away as bystanders gather to check her condition.

After a few seconds, the truck driver is also seen coming out the vehicle and checking the scooty. He could also be seen possible arguing with the people present there.

Seeing locals gathering at the scene, the driver fled the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck had no number plate and is reportedly linked to the Mahalgaon sand auction in Vaijapur.

This incident has reignited the issue of speeding sand trucks operating without permits in the area and people have demanded strict police action against vehicles that flout regulations.