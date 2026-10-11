Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage On Road, Gets A Public Warning On Loudspeaker: "Pick It Up"

A man in Greater Noida was caught on CCTV allegedly dumping garbage beside a wall in Sector Beta 1. However, before he could leave, a public announcement called him out and asked him to pick up the waste. The incident, which took place around 10:15 pm on October 9, was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the residential sector. The man was carrying a child when he arrived with the garbage and attempted to dump it beside a wall, according to the Sector Beta 1 Residents' Welfare Association (RWA).

The person monitoring the CCTV footage immediately used the public announcement system to question him and ask him to pick up the garbage.

The man appeared startled and looked around, seemingly trying to figure out where the voice was coming from. When the announcement was repeated, he was warned that he would be fined the following morning if he failed to remove the waste.

The warning appeared to work. The man eventually picked up the garbage and left the spot with it.

Watch the video here:

However, it remains unclear whether he took the waste home or disposed of it at a designated garbage collection point.

The incident has drawn attention to the use of CCTV cameras and public announcement systems to discourage littering in Sector Beta 1.

According to the RWA, efforts are being made to maintain cleanliness in the area, but some residents continue to dump garbage in the open or along walls to avoid being noticed. The association uses CCTV footage to identify people violating cleanliness rules and take action against them. The latest incident shows how the surveillance system can also be used to intervene immediately when someone is caught littering.

The video has since circulated on social media, with users discussing the importance of holding residents accountable for keeping public spaces clean.