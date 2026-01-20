Man Drives Luxury Car With Child On Roof In Greater Noida, Arrested

A video of a man driving a luxury car with a child on its roof in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has surfaced on social media.

The incident took place in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida. In the viral video, a child is seen lying on top of a DC Avanti sports car as it crosses a road and enters a gated society. Another man can be seen running behind the vehicle. As the car slows down, the child appears to be cheering in enjoyment.

As the video went viral on social media, the police arrested Ankit Pal, a resident of 12th Avenue, Gaur City 2 and further legal action is being taken, ANI reported.

Both the car owner and the child on the bonnet are reportedly social media influencers. Ankit runs a channel on YouTube and has posted over 400 videos.

Ankit also has an Instagram account with over 9,500 followers and heavily features the DC Avanti sports car. Apart from the sports car, Ankit is often seen driving other luxury cars in his videos. A reel posted by the account six days ago shows the child from the video sitting on the roof of the same car, wearing the same clothes.

