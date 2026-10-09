By-Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes For 6 Seats To Begin Shortly

By-Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting for bypolls in five assembly constituencies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, along with a Lok Sabha seat in Assam, will begin shortly.

In Bengal, the bypolls were held in Nandigram, which was vacated by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari after he chose to retain Bhabanipur where he had defeated former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and in Rejinagar, which was vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir after he won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the 2026 assembly elections.

In Tamil Nadu, votes will be counted for bypolls in the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies, which were won in the recent elections by AIADMK's Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, respectively. The two leaders were among a group of rebel AIADMK legislators who backed Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in a floor test. They later resigned and joined the ruling TVK.

In Puducherry, bypoll was held in Thattanchavady seat, which was vacated by Chief Minister and All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy, who had won from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the Assembly elections. Rangasamy opted to retain Mangalam and resigned from Thattanchavady.

Assam also witnessed a bypolls in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, which was vacated by Pradyut Bordoloi, who won from the constituency on a Congress ticket in 2024, but later joined the BJP and won from Dispur in the recent assembly polls.

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