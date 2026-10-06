High Turnout For Bypolls in 3 States, Puducherry, Humayun Kabir Arrested In Bengal

Bye-election on six seats across three states and the Union Territory of Puducherry passed peacefully today. Bengal, which was the most-watched, recorded a high turnout. The votes will be counted on October 9. Nearly 79 per cent of around 5.24 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Nandigram and Rejinagar -- the two high-stake seats. LIVE Updates

High Turnout In Bengal

Nandigram -- the constituency surrendered by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari -- recorded 79.39 per cent turnout and Trinamool Congress rebel Humayun Kabir's Rejinagar 78.42 per cent by 5 pm. In both constituencies, polling continued till late.

The Commission said the polling remained peaceful apart from "some very small incidents". Humayun Kabir, though, was arrested after a heated argument with the police. He had accused the police of acting at the behest of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Sporadic scuffles between supporters of ruling and opposition parties were seen in both seats.

Tamil Nadu A Referendum For Vijay

The polling figures in assembly seats of Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry crossed 80 per cent

In Tamil Nadu, Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, both reserved segments, registered a turnout of 86.26 and 80.30 per cent. The figures, though, were lower than that of the assembly polls held in April -- 92.28 per cent for Madurantakam and 88.92 per cent for Dharapuram.

The Thattanchavady segment in Puducherry recorded a turnout of 80.81 per cent -- down from 87.20 per cent in April.

The polling in the two Tamil Nadu constituencies is being seen as a referendum for the five-month-old alliance government of Vijay and the Congress.

The MLAs fro both seats won the April assembly election as part of the AIADMK and switched sides after Vijay's TVK came to power.

Clash Of Titans In Assam

In Assam, polling in Nagaon remained peaceful with 76 per cent voter turnout.

The race is considered interesting, with all the candidates being heavyweights. The BJP's Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer is very popular figure the area. Congress candidate -- former MLA Sibamoni Bora - is also a known figure. AIUDF chief and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal was also in the fray.