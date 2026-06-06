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Greater Noida Man Stabs Mother, Then Jumps Off Building And Dies

According to police, deceased Sagar Yadav was mentally unstable and had allegedly stabbed his mother following an altercation.

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Greater Noida Man Stabs Mother, Then Jumps Off Building And Dies
The body was sent for postmortem after the completion of legal formalities.
  • A 21-year-old man jumped from a fifth-floor building in Greater Noida
  • The man allegedly stabbed his mother during an altercation before jumping
  • He was declared dead at a nearby hospital after being rushed for treatment
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A 21-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a building located within the Bishrakh police station limits in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Sagar Yadav was mentally unstable and had allegedly stabbed his mother following an altercation, before taking the extreme step.

Personnel from the Bishrakh police station said Yadav, a resident of Radha Sky Garden Society, lived with his parents and younger brother.

"According to his family members, Sagar Yadav was not mentally sound. On Saturday, an altercation took place between him and his mother, during which he allegedly injured her with a knife. Subsequently, he jumped from the fifth-floor flat," police said.

Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His mother is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

The body was sent for postmortem after the completion of legal formalities and further action is being taken, police said.

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