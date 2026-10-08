Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fight Arena As Two Groups Exchange Blows, CCTV Video Surfaces

A fight between two groups inside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat was caught on CCTV, with the confrontation later spilling outside the facility. The video showing the incident has surfaced on social media. As per videos circulating on social media, the incident reportedly took place at a gym in Agarwal Mandi Tatiri in the Baghpat Kotwali area. Several people were working out when an argument broke out between two groups over an unspecified issue.
What began as a verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical fight. CCTV footage shows the two groups confronting each other inside the gym, with several men exchanging punches and kicks amid the exercise equipment. Other people at the gym were taken by surprise by the sudden violence. Some of them can be seen trying to intervene and separate the two sides.
The fight was eventually brought under control inside the gym, but the dispute did not end there.
According to reports, members of one group called their associates to the spot. The two sides then confronted each other outside the gym, where another round of fighting broke out. The CCTV cameras installed at the premises reportedly captured both confrontations. The footage shows people involved in the fight while others attempt to stop them.
UP -बागपत जिम में 32 थप्पड़! वर्कआउट के दौरान मामूली कहासुनी के बाद युवक ने ट्रेडमिल पर मौजूद दूसरे युवक की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। https://t.co/sXXiCVW5yh— @p2- चंद्रवंशी 🇮🇳 (@pra1366) October 7, 2026
The video has since been widely shared on social media, drawing attention to the sudden clash that began during a routine workout session and later turned into a street fight outside the gym.
Baghpat Police said they have taken cognisance of the viral video and registered a case in connection with the incident. Police said the concerned police station has been directed to take further action and investigate the matter.
उक्त वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में अवगत कराना है कि विक्रान्त द्वारा कृष्णा उर्फ कल्ली के साथ जिम के अंदर मारपीट की गई थी। तदोपरान्त कृष्णा उर्फ कल्ली द्वारा अपने साथियों को बुलाकर विक्रान्त के साथ मारपीट की गई, जिससे विक्रान्त गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया, जो वर्तमान में अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन है। उक्त प्रकरण में वादी नरेश कुमार द्वारा दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर थाना कोतवाली बागपत पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।— Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) October 7, 2026
Further details about the cause of the dispute and those involved are awaited.
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