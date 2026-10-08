Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fight Arena As Two Groups Exchange Blows, CCTV Video Surfaces

A fight between two groups inside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat was caught on CCTV, with the confrontation later spilling outside the facility. The video showing the incident has surfaced on social media. As per videos circulating on social media, the incident reportedly took place at a gym in Agarwal Mandi Tatiri in the Baghpat Kotwali area. Several people were working out when an argument broke out between two groups over an unspecified issue.

What began as a verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical fight. CCTV footage shows the two groups confronting each other inside the gym, with several men exchanging punches and kicks amid the exercise equipment. Other people at the gym were taken by surprise by the sudden violence. Some of them can be seen trying to intervene and separate the two sides.

The fight was eventually brought under control inside the gym, but the dispute did not end there.

According to reports, members of one group called their associates to the spot. The two sides then confronted each other outside the gym, where another round of fighting broke out. The CCTV cameras installed at the premises reportedly captured both confrontations. The footage shows people involved in the fight while others attempt to stop them.

The video has since been widely shared on social media, drawing attention to the sudden clash that began during a routine workout session and later turned into a street fight outside the gym.

Baghpat Police said they have taken cognisance of the viral video and registered a case in connection with the incident. Police said the concerned police station has been directed to take further action and investigate the matter.

Further details about the cause of the dispute and those involved are awaited.