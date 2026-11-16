6,000 Cameras In Parks, Dark Spots Under Watch: Delhi's Women's Safety Push

More than 6,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in public parks across Delhi, while 19,822 dark spots have been identified and are being brought under surveillance as part of the Centre's push to strengthen women's safety in the national capital, according to Home Ministry sources.

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a meeting at Delhi Police Headquarters on October 24, directed officials to prepare a three-month action plan focusing on women's safety, citizen security, victim assistance and effective prosecution.

According to the progress report, audits of 1,635 public parks have been completed. The Delhi Police and concerned agencies are working to strengthen lighting, fencing and boundary walls in these parks. The target is to complete boundary wall and fencing work across all public parks by January 26, 2027.

Regular patrolling and gate management have achieved 100 per cent coverage in 503 large parks. Deployment of PCR vehicles outside public parks is also being ensured.

Emergency response time reduced

Delhi Police has also reported an improvement in its emergency response system. The response time of Emergency Response Support System 112 has come down from 11 minutes and 53 seconds to 8 minutes and 2 seconds.

A total of 178 Pink Scooties are currently undertaking active patrolling, with each scooty averaging 7.4 hours of duty. Additionally, 35 all-women PCR vans have been deployed.

Women currently account for 17.3 per cent of Delhi Police personnel. The target is to increase their representation to 25 per cent by 2030.

Around 308 walk-in complainants visit the 125 Pink Booths across the city every day. Women Help Desks are also operational round the clock at airport, railway and metro police stations.

Every district has an Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, while the Shishtachar campaign has seen 17,387 drives being conducted. Action has been taken against 1,24,010 individuals under the campaign.

Police outreach in hostels, schools and colleges

According to sources, report also highlights increased police outreach in girls' hostels, working women's hostels, schools and colleges.

Around 15.9 lakh citizens have been reached through 22,662 outreach programmes. As part of these initiatives, 5.7 lakh participants have joined self-defence programmes, while 3.4 lakh people have participated in child safety initiatives.

Police personnel are conducting approximately 3,514 visits every week to girls' schools, hostels, colleges and working women's hostels. These include 1,869 visits by beat staff and 882 visits by Station House Officers.

Joint patrolling involving regular police personnel, traffic police and PCR units is also being intensified under the supervision of senior officers.

37 more special courts in the pipeline

On the prosecution front, 25 Special Courts are currently operational, while another 37 are being established to ensure speedy trials in crimes against women.

Between January 2026 and October 31, 2026, a total of 1,225 rape and POCSO cases were registered. Charge sheets have been filed in 81 per cent of these cases, while compliance with the two-month deadline for filing charge sheets stands at 94 per cent.

In 2025, charge sheets were filed in 99 per cent of rape and POCSO cases, according to the report.

The process of appointing Special Public Prosecutors, including experienced women advocates, for sensitive cases has also been initiated.

In cases where the accused was unknown, the average time taken from registration of the FIR to filing of the charge sheet was 59 days. In the Noida Bus Case, the charge sheet was filed in 44 days, while in the Swaroop Nagar Blind Murder Case, it was filed in 29 days.

SOPs to target habitual sexual offenders

Sources told MHA report also highlights steps to strengthen action against habitual sexual offenders.

Standard Operating Procedures are being developed to establish a scientific framework for filing bail cancellation petitions, with the objective of ensuring that habitual sexual offenders are denied bail.

DNA tests have also been made compulsory as per the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and these tests are being conducted across all cases, the report states.

The progress report also includes a section on the decline in crimes against women between 2016 and 2025, although the numerical data supporting this claim is not included in the document.