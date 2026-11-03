On Camera, Speeding SUV Crashes Into Bengaluru Kebab Shop, 3 Injured

A speeding SUV ploughed through a row of parked motorcycles and into a kebab centre near Bannerghatta, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, spilling hot cooking oil onto people inside and leaving three of them with serious burns.

The accident took place on October 28, when the SUV driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. It first crashed into several motorcycles parked along the road and then ploughed into the kebab centre.

Hot cooking oil spilt onto people inside the premises. Three of them sustained serious burn injuries.

READ | On Camera, Car Crashes Into Divider And Overturns In Telangana, Couple Dies

The injured have been identified as Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh. All three were immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment.

CCTV cameras captured the entire sequence of the accident. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

Bannerghatta police have taken up the investigation and are continuing their probe.