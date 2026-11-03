On Camera, Car Crashes Into Divider And Overturns In Telangana, Couple Dies

A couple was killed on the spot after their car crashed into a road divider and overturned near Kandi Crossroads in Sangareddy district around midnight.

Those who died have been identified as Yellakonda Narasimhulu (40), and his wife Mounika (33), residents of Gajulagudem village in Shankarpally mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

According to preliminary information, the couple was travelling from Shankarpally towards Sangareddy in a Ford car.

When the vehicle reached Kandi village limits, the driver reportedly lost control and rammed into the central road divider. The impact caused the car to overturn, leaving both occupants with deadly injuries. They died at the spot.

CCTV footage of the accident has reportedly captured the car hitting the divider and overturning, highlighting the severity of the crash.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and further legal procedures.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident, including the vehicle's speed and the driver's loss of control.