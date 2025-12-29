2 Women From Telangana Killed In Car Crash In California

Two women from Telangana died in a road accident in the United States late Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place in California.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Pullakhandam Meghana Rani, a resident of Garla mandal, and 24-year-old Kadiyala Bhavana from Mulkanoor village, both located in the Mahabubabad district.

The two women had moved to the US nearly three years ago to pursue their Master's degrees. Reports indicate they were in the final stages of completing their education and seeking job placements.

The tragedy occurred while they were travelling with a group of friends, said reports.

Reports say that their vehicle lost control while navigating a difficult stretch near the Alabama Hills, causing the car to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge.

Both Meghana and Bhavana were known as bright and ambitious students.

Their families, currently in a state of profound shock and grief, have made an emotional appeal to the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs for urgent assistance.

They are seeking the government's help in coordinating with the Indian Consulate in San Francisco to expedite the necessary formalities and ensure that the mortal remains are repatriated to India as soon as possible for the final rites.

Local authorities in California are currently investigating the exact cause of the crash, while the Telugu diaspora in the United States has also come forward to provide support to the grieving families during this difficult time.