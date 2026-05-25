Punched, Kicked, Stabbed: Father, Son Killed In UP Road Rage

A minor collision between two motorcycles allegedly escalated into a violent road rage clash in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, leaving a father and one of his sons dead while another son was critically injured, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Vrindavan Guest House on the Yashoda Nagar bypass in the Naubasta area on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, Shiv Narayan Trivedi, 60, a resident of the Sajari area in Chakeri, was returning home along with his sons -- Shivam Trivedi, 25, and Satyam Trivedi, 30 -- after finishing work at a marble shop in Kidwai Nagar when their motorcycle allegedly collided with another bike carrying three youths.

An argument broke out between the two groups and soon turned violent, police said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the accused attacked the trio with helmets, punched and kicked them, and later stabbed them repeatedly with knives. The victims collapsed on the roadside with severe injuries, creating panic in the area, police said.

Naubasta police reached the spot and rushed the injured to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where doctors declared Shiv Narayan and Shivam dead, officials said. Satyam remains critical and is undergoing treatment.

Doctors said the deceased suffered multiple stab injuries to the chest, abdomen and face, while Satyam sustained stab wounds on his back, hands and abdomen.

Family members said the father and his two sons worked together at Kanak Marble and were returning home from work when the incident occurred.

During the incident, local residents managed to catch one of the accused, identified as delivery boy Shiv Verma. The crowd allegedly thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Two other accused, identified as Karan Verma and Utsav Awasthi, fled the spot, police said.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said preliminary investigation suggested that the dispute began after the motorcycle collision and quickly turned violent, with helmets and sharp-edged weapons allegedly used in the attack.

He said multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused.

Police have seized the motorcycles involved in the incident and are examining nearby CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Tension prevailed in the area following the double murder, and heavy police deployment has been made near the crime scene and the victims' residence to maintain law and order, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)