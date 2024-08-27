Video Captures Fatal Crash: Motorcyclist Dies In Collision On British Highway

The video captures the moment of the collision between the car and motorcycle.

A motorcycle rider was tragically killed in a collision with a car on the British highway A4112 near Kinnersley, Herefordshire, on Sunday. The fatal crash occurred around Monday, leaving one person dead. The video of the tragic accident has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows a motorcyclist travelling at dangerously high speed crashing into a car that was making a slow right turn. Despite the motorcyclist's attempt to brake sharply upon realising the imminent collision, he lost control, causing the bike to flip. The impact triggered a devastating fire that engulfed both the rider and the motorcycle.

According to a release by the National Health Service of the UK, West Midlands Ambulance Service received calls from police and fire colleagues reporting a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the A4112 in Kinnersley, Hereford, at 11.05am yesterday (26th August 2024). Two ambulances and a paramedic officer responded to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found a motorcyclist, a man, who was in a critical condition being cared for by an off-duty doctor. Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man, and he was confirmed dead on scene. No one else was injured in the collision."