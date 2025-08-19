Indian Scout Motorcycles To Launch In India On August 25; Check Details

Indian Motorcycle has announced that the brand will launch the Scout series of motorcycles in the country on August 25. This comes following the launch of the other models of the brand, like Chief, Chieftain, Challenger, Pursuit, and the Roadmaster back in June 2025. Once launched, the bike will be the latest American-origin cruiser in the Indian market, featuring a V-twin engine in a classic body style with modern aesthetics. Here, we take a look at the details of the aforementioned qualities of the bike.

Before we dive into the design details, it is worth mentioning that the Scout has been an important part of the brand's lineup since its unveiling in 2014. So much so that the cruiser has been one of the most successful products of the brand in some parts of the world. This achievement is supported by the fact that it stands among the entry-level models of the brand.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Snapped Testing Yet Again, Launch Soon

In terms of appearance, the Indian Scout features a laid-back cruiser design with a round headlamp and an elongated tank with a short tail. This appearance is tweaked depending on the version. Based on the official website, the list of various avatars of the bike includes Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Scout Sixty Classic, Scout Sixty Bobber, Super Scout, and 101 Scout.

Powering the Indian Scout motorcycles is a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. This is a new unit from the inside out with changes including new pistons and larger valves. Along with a few modifications intended to reduce the weight. The unit produces 105 hp to 111 hp, depending on the model, while the torque output is rated at 108 Nm.

Under the skin, the bike has a steel tube frame with an aluminum centerpiece and a new sub-frame. Braking is the responsibility of a 298 mm front and brake disc on all the versions, except for the 101 Scout, which gets dual 320mm discs. Along with this, the Scout Classic, Super Scout, and Scout Bobber roll on 16-inch wheels front and rear, but the 101 Scout and Sport Scout get 19-inch front wheels.