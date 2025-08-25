Indian Motorcycle Scout Lineup Launched In India, Starting At Rs 12.99 Lakh

Indian Motorcycle introduced the Scout lineup in the country. The all-new 2025 Indian Scout lineup debuts with eight distinctive models, three rim levels, and a comprehensive lineup of more than 100 accessories. With the new Scout range starting at just Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Indian Motorcycle is making its iconic model more attainable.

The Indian Motorcycle Scout range includes- Scout Sixty Classic, Scout Sixty Bobber, Sport Scout Sixty, Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Super Scout, and the flagship 101 Scout. At the core of the 2025 Indian Scout lineup lies the all-new SpeedPlus 1250, a liquid-cooled V-Twin engine designed for strong, responsive performance. With 105HP of power and more than 109 Nm of torque, it offers exhilarating acceleration and seamless passing ability. A six-speed transmission and electronic fuel injection provide smooth throttle response and refined rideability.

Indian Motorcycle Scout Lineup

Meanwhile, the reintroduced 999cc SpeedPlus engine powers select entry-level models, making the Scout family more accessible without compromising on quality or performance.

The brand claims that every aspect of the new Scout is purpose-built with the rider in mind. A low 680 mm seat height, lightweight chassis, and balanced geometry make it ideal for both new and experienced riders. Standard ABS across the lineup enhances safety, while select models come equipped with advanced Traction Control and Ride Modes, allowing riders to tailor performance to their preference.

Understanding today's demand for connected experiences, Indian Motorcycle offers rider-centric technology packages across the new Scout range, from basic to cutting-edge, catering to every type of rider and budget.

The Scout Sixty lineup takes everything you love about the all-new Scout and delivers it in the most affordable and accessible American V-twin cruiser on the market. The all-new Scout Sixty platform features a new SpeedPlus 999cc engine that delivers 85 HP and 87 Nm of torque through a 5-speed transmission, combining classic V-twin sound and feel with liquid-cooled performance.

Two distinct models offer a range of styles and customizable setups for any rider. The Scout Sixty's class-leading low seat height and reengineered tubular frame provide nimble handling and enhance rider confidence with easy starts, stops, and mounting. Mid-controls center your weight for better maneuvering and comfort, while 32 ergonomic options ensure all riders can tune the Scout Sixty to fit their needs. The all-new Scout Sixty offers balance, style, power, and control for experienced and new riders alike. It's a classic American V-twin cruiser you can ride and grow into, not out of.

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Lineup: Price