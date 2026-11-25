A 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been arrested on charges of plotting to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on an Army camp.

The man, identified as Uzaid, a resident of Baniyapada in Meerut, was linked to a Pakistan-backed online radicalisation network, the police said on Tuesday.

He allegedly used to consume 'anti-India' content on Instagram and YouTube, and was influenced by Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

He was in touch with a Jammu-based resident, Mohammad Sajid, who was arrested in November last year, and the two were running an online network, which was backed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, the police said.

Sajid was arrested in November 2025

Photo Credit: NDTV

They were running online groups called 'Tuition-40', '005 Brigade' and 'Al-Muzzahid' on Instagram and the 'Session' messaging app to radicalise youth, the police said.

The accused were planning the attack during a conversation on November 8, 2025, in the '005 Brigade' group on 'Session', an end-to-end encrypted messaging app designed to protect user privacy.

READ | How Pak-Backed Handler Shahzad Bhatti Built Online Terror Network

In chat transcripts of the five-member group accessed by NDTV, Sajid asks, "Kiya plain (sic) hai ?? (What is the plan)."

An alleged Pakistani handler, said to be Aamir Hamza and codenamed 'Drugs', then shares the plan.

"Plan ye he ke sajid ko bombs jacket pehna kr Indian army checkpost pr bhejna he or boom kr dena he. ok? (The plan is to make Sajid wear a bomb jacket and send him to an Indian Army check post and blow him up)," he wrote.

Sajid then responds that "he is ready".

"Inshaallah pura checkpost udha dunga. Inshaallah ma apna 100% dunga (I will blow up the entire check post. I will give MY 100 per cent," he WROTE.

Uzaid, who was codenamed 'Ibnaadam', then asks, "Kaha h jacket" (Where is the jacket?).

"Bana lenge ghr me hi (We will make them at home)," Hamza responds.

READ | 253 Detained In 14 States In Crackdown On ISI-Linked Network

According to the police, Uzaid was preparing to build a large army of 'mujahideen'. He would incite people across various groups by claiming that Muslims in India were being subjected to oppression.

How Probe Began

The case came to light on November 24, 2025, after a complaint was registered at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu in connection with terror-related activities. The police began a probe and subsequently arrested Sajid.

His arrest then led a joint team of Jammu and Meerut police to conduct raids in Meerut in search of Uzaid in January, and again in February. He, however, could not be traced.

He was then arrested from Meerut following a tip-off by the informers, a police officer said.

READ | Crackdown On Pak Spy Agency ISI-Backed Terror Network Reveal UP Connection

"The accused was absconding for 10 months. During this period, he would sometimes stay at his mama's (maternal uncle's) place and sometimes at any other location," the officer told the news agency PTI.

The officer said Uzaid watched videos by Masood Azhar.

He came into contact with Sajid after commenting "hum bhi taiyaar hain" (we are also ready) on one of his videos.

The police said both had planned to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack on a major Army camp in November 2025.

While Sajid was tasked with conducting reconnaissance, Uzaid was responsible for procuring weapons and explosive-laden vests.

The plan, however, didn't materialise as Sajid was arrested.