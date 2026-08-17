253 Detained In 14 States In Crackdown On ISI-Linked Network

Security agencies have carried out one of the widest coordinated counter-terror operations in recent years against the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), an alleged Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed syndicate accused of involvement in grenade attacks, IED blasts, petrol bomb incidents and targeted killings across India, officials said.

The operation, conducted on August 12 through a real time intelligence-sharing mechanism involving central agencies and state police forces, led to the detention of 253 people across 14 states and has brought renewed focus on the scale and reach of the network's alleged activities in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the crackdown as a major success against cross-border terrorism, saying security forces had dismantled the Shahzad Bhatti Network and arrested more than 200 operatives linked to it.

In a post on X, Mr Shah said coordinated operations were carried out at multiple locations across 14 states, resulting in substantial recoveries including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras allegedly used for espionage.

According to officials, the network was operated through local handlers and operatives tasked with conducting reconnaissance of police establishments, defence installations and religious sites.

Investigators suspect the operatives were paid to gather intelligence, identify potential targets and install surveillance equipment near sensitive locations.

The highest number of detentions were made in Uttar Pradesh, where 62 people were taken into custody for questioning. Haryana recorded 52 detentions, followed by Delhi with 51 and Punjab 44. Rajasthan accounted for 15 detentions, Maharashtra eight and Uttarakhand five. Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar reported three detentions each, while Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala recorded two each.

Fresh FIRs have also been registered in Delhi and Karnataka as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said more than 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests linked to the Shahzad Bhatti Network have been made so far under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, NDPS Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Investigators have recovered IEDs, pistols, live ammunition, surveillance equipment and grenades carrying Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings. Agencies believe the seizures could provide crucial evidence regarding the network's suspected cross-border links.

Investigators are now examining financial transactions, communication records and local support structures connected to the syndicate.

Officials said further action is likely as investigations continue to identify remaining operatives and facilitators linked to the network.

The government has said the operation reflects its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and highlights growing coordination between central and state agencies in tackling cross-border security threats.