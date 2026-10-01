Death Count In Nepal's Himlung Himal Peak Avalanche Reaches 15

Kathmandu: Eight more bodies of those killed in an avalanche on Nepal's Himlung Himal peak were recovered on Thursday, taking the death count to 15, while one person remains missing.

The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal's Manang district, burying tents where 16 people, including support staff and mountain guides, were taking shelter.

President of the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association said eight bodies were recovered from the mountain on Thursday.

Two bodies each were recovered from the mountain on Sunday and Monday, while three were recovered on Wednesday.

A 14-member rescue team was deployed to search for the missing workers and guides, who usually provide logistical and other support to climbing expeditions.

Around two dozen Nepali high-altitude workers and guides from Himalayan Holidays and Imagine Nepal Trek and Expedition had travelled from Kathmandu to Himlung Himal about two weeks ago to prepare for the climbing season.

They had been working on the climbing route and preparing the base camp.

The avalanche on Sunday occurred amid continuous rain and snowfall in Nepal's mountain districts, which have also triggered landslides and floods.

It came at a time when Nepal is still recovering from devastating flash floods in August that killed more than 1,450 people and left around 5,000 missing.

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