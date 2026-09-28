Video: Screams Heard As Part Of Nepal Mountain Crumbles Into River In Seconds

In Nepal, two sets of videos from separate places have one thing in common -- each contains six seconds that are hard to watch. In that short time, a mountainside is seen giving way, and the people watching can be heard crying out as it happens.

The first video was shot near Lete in Mustang District, following a fresh spell of floods and landslides on Sunday. It shows a large section of a mountain sliding into the Kali Gandaki River in the valley below within about six seconds. Residents can be heard screaming as the debris rushes downhill. The footage was recorded by Char Dham pilgrims.

The river was briefly blocked by the debris before the water cut a path through and began flowing again.

In the second video, shot from a hillside, the ground can be seen giving way and sinking into the valley. Part of a stone-and-wood shelter and several trees are carried down with it. Villagers can be heard screaming as the camera pans, and voices shout "Ghar gai sakyo", which means "the home is already gone". A woman, probably a resident of a house on the steep slope, can be seen crying out in despair.

Read: Relentless Rainfall Triggers Floods, Landslides Across Nepal

The latest floods and landslides have killed at least 24 people and left 14 missing across several districts. In Gandaki Province, the Kali Gandaki began rising on Saturday and had become a major flood by Sunday morning, following three days of continuous heavy rain.

The river caused damage from Mustang and Myagdi through Parbat and Syangja, and in one Parbat village it swept away an entire settlement. Landslides have also blocked highways leading to Chitwan and made search and rescue work harder, while security forces have moved thousands of people to safer ground.

Separately, two people were killed, and 10 others remain missing after an avalanche struck the base camp of Himlung Himal in Manang district on Sunday, police said. The avalanche hit the Nar Phu area of the 7,126-metre peak and buried a tent where nine climbers and 13 support staff had taken shelter.

These events come about a month after the Bhotekoshi floods, which struck on August 26. Authorities say that the flood has so far claimed more than 1,400 lives and left more than 6,000 people missing.