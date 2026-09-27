2 Killed, 10 Missing After Avalanche Strikes Nepal's Himlung Himal Peak

Two people were killed and 10 others remained missing after an avalanche struck the Himlung Himal peak in Nepal's Manang district on Sunday, police said.

The avalanche at the base camp of the 7,126 metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area buried a tent where nine climbers and 13 support staff were taking shelter.

Around 12 people went missing after the incident, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Thapa.

Bodies of two people were found on the peak later, while 10 others remained missing, police said.

According to Thapa, all those missing are Nepalese nationals.

A helicopter was dispatched to the incident site for a rescue operation, he said.

The missing belong to Himalayan Holidays Nepal (HHN) and Imagine Nepal Treks, who lost contact with their people after the avalanche struck, according to an official at HHN.

"One of the expedition members telephoned and informed that their friends have gone missing after the avalanche hit the base camp," the official said.

According to the official, the expedition member said they were scattered after the incident and there is no information about others.

Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of the Department of Tourism, said authorities were closely monitoring the situation, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The incident comes amid continuous rain and snowfall in Nepal's mountain districts, triggering landslides and floods.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)