Video Emerges From Snow-Covered Nepal Peak Where 4 Died In Avalanche

New visuals of the aftermath of the avalanche at the Himlung Himal peak in Nepal have emerged, showing the sheer extent of the disaster. The death count from the avalanche has risen to four after two more bodies were recovered on Monday, while eight people remain missing, according to Nepalese officials.

Fresh visuals shot from a hovering helicopter show rescuers standing on a snow-covered slope with their climbing gear and equipment. As the helicopter flies low over the snow, yellow mountain tents buried deep under fresh snow become visible, showing the extent to which the campsite was covered.

Also Read: Video: Screams Heard As Part Of Nepal Mountain Crumbles Into River In Seconds

The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal's Manang district on Sunday. The debris buried tents where Nepalese support staff and mountain guides were taking shelter, leaving 22 missing. Rescuers have been able to establish contact with 10 people so far.

The four bodies recovered so far have been identified as Chhebi Bhote, Pasang Bhote, Birendra Gurung and Ghan Shyam Rai, according to a report by news agency PTI.

A 14-member rescue team was flown by helicopter from Chame to the Himlung base camp on Monday morning, where the search operation began.

Sunday's avalanche occurred amid continuous rain and snowfall in Nepal's mountain districts, which have also triggered landslides and floods.

The avalanche comes at a time when Nepal is still recovering from devastating flash floods in August that killed more than 1,450 people and left around 5,000 missing.

