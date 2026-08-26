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4th Suspect Linked To Pak-Backed Handler Arrested In Assam

Fazal Islam Barbhuiyan, 21, was arrested during a joint operation by the Special Task Force and Hailakandi Police.

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4th Suspect Linked To Pak-Backed Handler Arrested In Assam
Barbhuiyan was wanted in connection with a police case, officials said
Guwahati:

The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another person in connection with its investigation into the alleged Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) in Hailakandi district.

Fazal Islam Barbhuiyan, 21, was arrested from the Ramnathpur Police Station area during a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and Hailakandi Police.

Barbhuiyan was wanted in connection with a police case and had been avoiding arrest, officials said.

Documents and other materials relevant to the investigation were also recovered during the operation, they added.

This is the fourth arrest in the case. The STF had earlier arrested alleged SBN operatives from Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta districts.

The latest arrest comes as the STF continues its probe into the alleged network and its activities in Assam.

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