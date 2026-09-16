Centre Declares Pak-Based Shahzad Bhatti Network As Terrorist Outfit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government has declared Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Shah said the action came pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance against terror.

"The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India's democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content," the minister said on X.

A gazette notification issued by the Union Home Affairs on Wednesday invoked Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA to add "Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)" to the First Schedule of the Act, which lists banned terrorist organisations.

The action was taken as the Centre believes that SBN was involved in "terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India." "'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country," the notification said.

The notification cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members under such laws as the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act, Information Technology Act and Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Under the UAPA, the addition of an outfit to the First Schedule formally places it among the organisations designated "terrorist" under Indian law. SBN is the 46th entry on the list.

According to the notification, the SBN is involved in "radicalising gullible youth" by offering allurements, motivating them for anti-national activities, and mobilising resources for anti-national acts in collusion with other banned outfits and similarly designated entities.

"And whereas, the 'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is promoting terrorism through violent activities that disrupt public order and by using various digital communication platforms to disseminate provocative messages, posing a serious challenge to the integrity of the nation," the notification read.

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