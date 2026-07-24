15, Including 12 Soldiers, Killed In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan

An explosives-laden vehicle was rammed into a security checkpost in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday night, which killed 15 people, including soldiers, police and government personnel, the army said on Friday. In retaliation for the attack, 12 extremists were killed.

The incident happened in the Tank district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

"Fifteen brave sons of soil including twelve military, two policemen and a government official ex forest department rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," the army said in a statement.

"The attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall," the statement said. "Due to blast impact, infrastructure at check post was seriously damaged."

According to news agency AFP, although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, an Islamist extremist group, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, has been causing violence in the area.

Militancy has risen sharply in northwest Pakistan in recent months.

Pakistan has previously blamed the increase in attacks in KP and the southern border province of Balochistan on militancy emanating from Afghanistan, where the Taliban government denies Afghan involvement.

The accusations have sparked a bitter rift and armed conflict between the neighbouring countries, and Pakistan has carried out deadly airstrikes it says target militants on Afghan soil.

The Taliban government and the United Nations said dozens of civilians were killed in the latest Pakistani strikes on eastern Afghanistan in June.