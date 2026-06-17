Crackdown On Pak Spy Agency ISI-Backed Terror Network Reveal UP Connection

Delhi Police on Tuesday (June 16) dismantled an international terrorist-crime syndicate with direct links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and arresting seven operatives. Of these seven, six were from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in March 2026, the Ghaziabad Police had arrested 21, including two women and minors linked to Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, primarily from Western Uttar Pradesh, and specifically from Ghaziabad.

Surveilling Army Bases, Railway Stations Through CCTVs

On March 14, the Kaushambi police received a tip-off regarding youngsters in the Bhovapur area engaging in suspicious activities. The information indicated that these individuals were taking videos and photographs of railway stations, army installations, and other key locations and sharing them with contacts abroad. It was also reported that youngsters were being recruited for money.

The police arrested five men and a woman. The investigation that followed exposed a large-scale network of spies, who were hired to gather intelligence on India's military to lay the groundwork for future major terror attacks.

Also Read | How Pakistan's Social Media Star Shahzad Bhatti Became ISI's New Weapon

Handlers based in Pakistan would recruit youths in India via social media and messaging platforms, instructing them on which locations to recce and what specific information to collect.

The targets were individuals with technical skills such as mobile mechanics, CCTV operators, or those with computer expertise. They would capture photos, videos, and GPS coordinates of railway stations, army bases, and other critical sites for payments ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. They also received training in operating a specific mobile application to transmit data.

Women and minors were also recruited to avoid raising suspicion.

Investigation revealed that four of the six individuals arrested in Ghaziabad had visited Pulwama. While there, they transmitted sensitive information to Pakistan. According to sources, a plot for another major attack in Kashmir was being hatched following the Pulwama attack.

The accused were preparing to install solar-powered CCTV cameras at every major railway station between Delhi and Jammu. These cameras were intended to monitor army movements and the activities of security agencies. During the investigation, the police discovered that such cameras had already been installed at the Delhi Cantt railway station and the Sonipat railway station in Haryana.

Also Read | Pak Spy Agency ISI-Backed Terror Network Busted In Delhi, 7 Arrested

The investigation also revealed a plan to install approximately 50 such cameras across the country.

Over 450 photos and videos had already been sent to Pakistan by the time the police swung into action.

OTP And Sim Racket

The investigation revealed another major aspect involving one-time password (OTP) and SIM card racket. The accused would transmit OTPs received on Indian mobile numbers to individuals abroad, enabling them to operate WhatsApp and social media accounts using these numbers. They charged between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000 for this service.

To acquire SIM cards, the accused employed various methods, including snatching, using forged documents, and purchasing pre-activated SIMs through agents.

For financial transactions, the accused utilised UPI platforms but avoided receiving funds directly into their own bank accounts. Instead, they routed transfers through 'Jan Seva Kendras' (public service centers) or local shops to collect the cash, thereby evading police scrutiny. This strategy proved largely successful, as it made tracing their transactions difficult.