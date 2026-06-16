Pak Spy Agency ISI-Backed Terror Network Busted In Delhi, 7 Arrested

Delhi Police have dismantled an international terrorist-crime syndicate with direct links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), arresting seven operatives connected to the network of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Ajmal Gujjar.

The arrests, carried out by the Special Cell's Eastern Range team, have prevented planned terrorist attacks in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), along with related activities involving the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics.

Police described the module as operating on instructions from Pakistan to conduct terrorist strikes, smuggle arms and drugs, and gather intelligence on potential targets. The syndicate smuggled weapons, ammunition and narcotics such as heroin from Pakistan into India through Punjab.

The consignments were then distributed to locations across Delhi-NCR. Officials said the timely operation had foiled several major plots by the network, which was actively preparing a significant attack in the capital region. Investigations showed that members of the module, directed by Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar, had conducted reconnaissance of crowded public areas, important establishments and sites linked to religious leaders in Delhi-NCR.

The accused took photographs and videos of these locations and sent them to handlers in Pakistan. Police stated that several religious leaders in the region were also targeted as part of the plan. The apparent aim was to create an atmosphere of fear, incite communal tension and generate widespread panic.

Acting on specific intelligence about the Pakistan-backed network, the team used technical surveillance, analysis of mobile phone data and ground-level information to map the syndicate before carrying out the arrests.

The seven men arrested are:

Anas alias Anas Tyagi, 26, resident of Loni, Ghaziabad. He faces three previous criminal cases and had been in regular contact with Ajmal Gujjar and Shahzad Bhatti in Pakistan since November 2025.

Mohit alias Yogi, 26, also from Loni, Ghaziabad. He was in direct contact with Ajmal Gujjar.

Deepak alias Deepak Agrola, resident of Techno City, Ghaziabad. He has 23 previous cases, including charges of murder, robbery, attempt to murder and provisions under the Gangsters Act.

Arif alias Pradhan, resident of Loni. He faces cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.

Karanveer Singh, resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. He has a case registered under the NDPS Act.

Jatan, resident of Techno City. He faces cases related to attempt to murder.

Sabir, resident of Loni, Ghaziabad.

During the arrests, police recovered five sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones containing chats and voice notes linked to Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar, a Scorpio vehicle, and details of several bank accounts used to transfer proceeds from the sale of weapons and drugs.

The investigation indicated that Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar used social media platforms and encrypted messaging applications to identify and approach Indian youth. They sought to recruit them by offering money and the prospect of quick financial gains through criminal activities.

Recruits were then drawn into arms supply, reconnaissance work, drug smuggling and terrorist operations. The breakthrough came in May 2026 when the Special Cell received information that Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar were planning an attack in Delhi-NCR.

Mohit was arrested near the Bhagirath Water Treatment Plant in Yamuna Vihar. From him, officers recovered an illegal pistol, four live cartridges and a mobile phone. Examination of the device revealed communications with Ajmal Gujjar. During questioning, Mohit disclosed that he and his associates had been tasked with smuggling weapons and drugs.

Further probes revealed that weapons and drug consignments were delivered from Pakistan into Punjab using drones. Gang members, including Anas and Karanveer Singh, were sent to Punjab to receive and transport the material onward to Delhi-NCR. Interrogation also established that the network had carried out reconnaissance of religious leaders, public places and sensitive sites in Delhi-NCR on instructions from Shahzad Bhatti. Images and videos of these targets were transmitted to Pakistan.

Officials believe that without the intervention, the group could have executed a significant crime. Some of the accused had previously been involved in ordinary criminal activities involving illegal weapons used for intimidation.

They established contact with Ajmal Gujjar through social media, after which the group evolved into a terrorist network engaged in arms and drug smuggling. Arif, for example, purchased a Jigana pistol from Ajmal Gujjar for approximately ₹1 lakh through multiple UPI accounts. The network later expanded into smuggling heroin and chitta.

Investigations further showed that gangster Deepak Agrola continued to coordinate from inside prison using a mobile phone. He contacted Ajmal Gujjar through Anas and assisted in arranging arms shipments.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is continuing its search for other absconding accused, additional arms suppliers, drug networks and the Pakistan-based handlers.