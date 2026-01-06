Boy, 15, Detained For Spying, Sharing Information With Pak's ISI From J&K

A 15-year-old boy from the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir has been detained for allegedly sharing sensitive information about Indian Army locations and security installations with the Pakistan spy agency, Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), and Pakistan-based terror handlers.

Acting on reliable intel inputs, the Punjab police detained the minor in the Madhopur area. The police scanned the minor boy's mobile phone and found contact numbers of anti-national elements and terror handlers.

Preliminary investigation reveals he shared sensitive data, including photos and videos, with terror elements and Pakistan Army officials. He was also in touch with Sajid Bhatti, a narco syndicate operator from across the border. Police are investigating further, trying to identify the teenager's associates.

Diljinder Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Pathankot, revealed that the 15-year-old boy had been in contact with Pakistan-based terror elements for over a year. "He is tech-savvy, and through cloning, they would extract sensitive information from his phone," Dhillon said.

Several other children had also fallen into the trap of Pakistan-based terror elements.

"If this boy hadn't been caught, he could have been drawn into more serious activities, posing a greater threat to national security," Dhillon warned.

The police are now working to identify and reach out to these youngsters, preventing them from getting further exploited. Dhillon emphasised the need for vigilance and awareness to counter such sinister attempts is important.

A case of criminal act under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, has been registered against the minor boy.

This incident exposes Pakistan's ISI agency's attempts to indoctrinate and exploit young minds for their agenda. Authorities are taking stringent action to curb such activities and protect national security.