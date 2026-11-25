India is among dozens of nations that could soon face a new wave of tariffs from the United States, which President Donald Trump's administration argues are harming American companies by supporting their domestic industrial production, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The proposed new duties are expected to target nations including China, India, Japan, South Korea, the European Union, and several other major economies. They follow a months-long tariff investigation by Team Trump, whose findings the US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is expected to unveil as soon as this week.

The US is set to announce the new levies as soon as Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg report.

So far, the White House and the USTR have commented on the reports.

The Framework of New Duties

The probe into the industrial subsidies of India, China, the European Union, and 13 other nations was opened on March 11, under Section 301 of the 1974 trade law, which allows the president to impose tariffs after finding unfair trade practices.

Greer has said those subsidies and other governmental support have created excess industrial capacity in the targeted economies, allowing their firms to flood global markets with cheaper goods, undermining US producers, the WSJ reported.

The USTR announcement will likely mean higher tariffs for the targeted countries and will likely cover most products exported from those nations. However, per the WSJ report, they will likely exclude some industrial goods like steel, aluminium, and automobiles that are tariffed under a separate national security authority.

The final tariff rates remain unclear, but Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they intend to impose tariffs similar to those the President set in 2025, before the Supreme Court invalidated his first batch of levies in February 2026.

In July, the USTR completed an investigation into forced labour in foreign supply chains, which it said justified tariffs of between 10 and 12.5 per cent on dozens of trading partners, including all 16 of the economies covered by the excess manufacturing probe. The new tariffs will likely be added to levies unveiled in July.

India-US Trade Deal

For months, India and the United States have been negotiating an interim bilateral trade agreement, the framework of which they finalised in February. It went back to the discussion board after the Supreme Court struck down the International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs imposed last year.

Under the deal, New Delhi is seeking lower tariffs for its goods in the US market than its competitor nations such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Cambodia.