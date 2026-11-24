On April 22, 2025, 26 tourists, along with a Kashmiri local, were killed in the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Kashmir. The incident triggered strong anti-Pakistan sentiment, leading to the severing of cultural ties. As social and cultural tensions between India and Pakistan began heating up, there was widespread outrage over Pakistani artists and projects in India, along with calls to boycott their social media accounts.

The same anger appears to have resurfaced on social media, as two separate controversies involving Pakistani content have gripped the internet. One concerns Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which features an ensemble cast led by some of Pakistan's biggest stars, including Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf and Khushhal Khan. The other relates to a paid watch party hosted by a fan group of the popular ARY Digital drama Dar-e-Nijaat.

Severe backlash has followed news of the two Pakistani shows making the rounds on social media.

1) On Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

It began with posters of Pakistan's first Netflix original series. The posters stated that the show is scheduled to premiere globally on December 4, 2026.

The backlash centres on the existing restrictions on Pakistani shows and the legal ban on Pakistani entertainment content in India.

Netflix has not made any official announcement on whether the show will premiere in India. However, the main poster and character reveals were unveiled on Netflix MENA (@netflixmena), Netflix UK (@netflixuk), and Netflix Golden (@netflixgolden).

As the backlash intensified, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement urging PM Narendra Modi to impose a complete ban on the streaming of the series in India.

AICWA cited the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's May 8, 2025 advisory, issued shortly after the Pahalgam attack, which directed OTT platforms to sever ties with content originating from Pakistan and discontinue it immediately.

One user wrote, "Pakistani content should not be allowed in India. I've no hate for their content but it's the economics associated with it. In no way you let their industry monetize indian viewership, similarly stop with these regular asia cup matches against Pakistan. It's sheer hypocrisy!"

"Very well done. Brilliant decision. Jai Hind," commented another user.

The online outrage has also been amplified by certain statements made by popular Pakistani artists during Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Promotions for the upcoming Pakistani Netflix series were criticised because some cast members, including Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, were called out for their alleged anti-India statements. As a result, promotional material for the show was widely condemned online.

Fawad Khan had called the strikes as 'shameful', while Mahira Khan had stated it to be a 'cowardly attack'.

There is also another section of Internet user who question, will boycotting help? People will still watch it. Only time will tell how its fate turns out to be.

2) The Viral Dar-E-Nijaat Screening In A Delhi Cafe

Around the same time, another Pakistani drama series, Dar-e-Nijaat, found itself at the centre of online debate as the Sheheryar Munawar, Durefishan Saleem and Nameer Nawaz Khan-starrer drew sharp criticism.

The series premiered on ARY Digital in Pakistan and is also available on YouTube, where Indian viewers have been watching it despite restrictions on Pakistani content in the country.

The controversy escalated when a video began circulating online that appeared to show a fan watch party being held at a Delhi cafe. The event drew mixed reactions. While some questioned the need to host such a gathering, others debated the enduring popularity of Pakistani shows in India.

One user wrote, "So, the fan meetup for the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat was held in Delhi. Mostly girls attended it, mostly Muslims, but I'm sure Hindu girls did too. No men watch such stupid dramas. Isn't this a hub of love jihad? Why are we allowing this in India?"

Another user commented, "People in India forget everything so easily. This was the nation responsible for so many attacks, but we ignore everything. I can't believe people are watching and supporting Pakistani soft power."

"Shame on us. How can they forget what their country has kept doing to ours, and how their country's celebrities called our country cowardly? My heart shatters whenever I see such videos and photos," read another comment.

"Ban everything Pakistani here in India," one comment read.

There were contradictory reactions as well.

One person wrote, "Screening in Delhi... the craze is beyond words. #DarENijaat."

The show has also faced backlash in Pakistan over its character portrayals and plotlines, calling it an 'incest drama'.

So far, no official statements have been issued regarding the Netflix show and its potential premiere in India, or the Dar-e-Nijaat screening at the Delhi cafe, where a virtual Q&A session was reportedly held with director Saqib Khan.

The intense criticism has once again brought to the forefront the tensions between the two countries, the lingering fandom for Pakistani content in India, the extent to which some viewers may be bypassing restrictions to access such content, and the larger question of how audiences choose to consume content despite political and cultural divides.

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