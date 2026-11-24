On April 22, 2025, 26 tourists, along with a Kashmiri local, were killed in the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Kashmir. The incident triggered strong anti-Pakistan sentiment, leading to the severing of cultural ties. As social and cultural tensions between India and Pakistan began heating up, there was widespread outrage over Pakistani artists and projects in India, along with calls to boycott their social media accounts.
The same anger appears to have resurfaced on social media, as two separate controversies involving Pakistani content have gripped the internet. One concerns Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which features an ensemble cast led by some of Pakistan's biggest stars, including Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf and Khushhal Khan. The other relates to a paid watch party hosted by a fan group of the popular ARY Digital drama Dar-e-Nijaat.
Severe backlash has followed news of the two Pakistani shows making the rounds on social media.
1) On Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
It began with posters of Pakistan's first Netflix original series. The posters stated that the show is scheduled to premiere globally on December 4, 2026.
The backlash centres on the existing restrictions on Pakistani shows and the legal ban on Pakistani entertainment content in India.
Netflix has not made any official announcement on whether the show will premiere in India. However, the main poster and character reveals were unveiled on Netflix MENA (@netflixmena), Netflix UK (@netflixuk), and Netflix Golden (@netflixgolden).
ثلاثة أجيال، 6 قصص حب، وسؤال واحد: هل الحب الذي نحمله في قلوبنا يكفي؟ Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo — All The Love Our Hearts Carry يُعرض في 4 ديسمبر فقط وحصريًا علي نتفليكس. https://t.co/GGp3bCmnKH— Netflix MENA (@NetflixMENA) November 22, 2026
As the backlash intensified, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement urging PM Narendra Modi to impose a complete ban on the streaming of the series in India.
AICWA cited the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's May 8, 2025 advisory, issued shortly after the Pahalgam attack, which directed OTT platforms to sever ties with content originating from Pakistan and discontinue it immediately.
One user wrote, "Pakistani content should not be allowed in India. I've no hate for their content but it's the economics associated with it. In no way you let their industry monetize indian viewership, similarly stop with these regular asia cup matches against Pakistan. It's sheer hypocrisy!"
"Very well done. Brilliant decision. Jai Hind," commented another user.
🇮🇳 Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. 🇮🇳 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026. Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always. | #AICWA | #NationComesFirst | #BoycottPakistaniContent | #Netflix |#Pahalgam | #Pulwama | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Pakistani | #Pakistan | #PakistanTerroristCountry | | @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @AmitShah | @HMOIndia | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | @netflix | @NetflixIndia |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 24, 2026
The online outrage has also been amplified by certain statements made by popular Pakistani artists during Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Promotions for the upcoming Pakistani Netflix series were criticised because some cast members, including Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, were called out for their alleged anti-India statements. As a result, promotional material for the show was widely condemned online.
Fawad Khan had called the strikes as 'shameful', while Mahira Khan had stated it to be a 'cowardly attack'.
Firstly EWW,Secondly EWWWW. 🤢 @NetflixIndia, if you're actually planning to bring this shit to India, be prepared for a massive boycott because we absolutely cannot tolerate Pakistani shows on our platform. 🙄— Isqh (@CreamMalai89012) November 22, 2026
There is also another section of Internet user who question, will boycotting help? People will still watch it. Only time will tell how its fate turns out to be.
2) The Viral Dar-E-Nijaat Screening In A Delhi Cafe
Around the same time, another Pakistani drama series, Dar-e-Nijaat, found itself at the centre of online debate as the Sheheryar Munawar, Durefishan Saleem and Nameer Nawaz Khan-starrer drew sharp criticism.
The series premiered on ARY Digital in Pakistan and is also available on YouTube, where Indian viewers have been watching it despite restrictions on Pakistani content in the country.
The controversy escalated when a video began circulating online that appeared to show a fan watch party being held at a Delhi cafe. The event drew mixed reactions. While some questioned the need to host such a gathering, others debated the enduring popularity of Pakistani shows in India.
One user wrote, "So, the fan meetup for the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat was held in Delhi. Mostly girls attended it, mostly Muslims, but I'm sure Hindu girls did too. No men watch such stupid dramas. Isn't this a hub of love jihad? Why are we allowing this in India?"
Another user commented, "People in India forget everything so easily. This was the nation responsible for so many attacks, but we ignore everything. I can't believe people are watching and supporting Pakistani soft power."
"Shame on us. How can they forget what their country has kept doing to ours, and how their country's celebrities called our country cowardly? My heart shatters whenever I see such videos and photos," read another comment.
"Ban everything Pakistani here in India," one comment read.
So, the fan meetup for the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat was held in Delhi. Mostly girls attended it, mostly Muslims, but I'm sure Hindu girls did too. No men watch such stupid dramas. Isn't this a hub of love jihad? Why are we allowing this in India? https://t.co/S1HJZ2foNl— ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) November 23, 2026
There were contradictory reactions as well.
One person wrote, "Screening in Delhi... the craze is beyond words. #DarENijaat."
The show has also faced backlash in Pakistan over its character portrayals and plotlines, calling it an 'incest drama'.
Dar e nijaat screening in theatres of delhi 🤡 https://t.co/gcqfTZcGGG— Rashi Modi (@RasodaQueen) November 22, 2026
So far, no official statements have been issued regarding the Netflix show and its potential premiere in India, or the Dar-e-Nijaat screening at the Delhi cafe, where a virtual Q&A session was reportedly held with director Saqib Khan.
The intense criticism has once again brought to the forefront the tensions between the two countries, the lingering fandom for Pakistani content in India, the extent to which some viewers may be bypassing restrictions to access such content, and the larger question of how audiences choose to consume content despite political and cultural divides.
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