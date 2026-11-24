Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday are off to a strong start in India, with the film crossing ₹57 crore in gross ticket sales ahead of its theatrical release.

According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed ₹57.71 crore from 9.13 lakh advance tickets across India. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at ₹49.51 crore, with 7.87 lakh tickets sold. The film has also added ₹4.24 crore in advance bookings since the 6 AM cut-off.

The English version is currently leading the demand, while bookings for the Hindi and Tamil versions are also gaining momentum.

Advance ticket bookings for Avengers: Doomsday opened in India at midnight on November 17, 2026, roughly a month before its scheduled theatrical release.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

The trailer opens with Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), telling Peggy Carter, "We made a choice, that we knew was right."

It then takes viewers back to the moment Steve returned to Peggy's house after travelling back in time. However, this time, there is a new chapter in their lives. The two are now parents to a young boy and appear to be living a happy life together.

But Steve seems to be carrying the weight of his past decisions. In one emotional exchange, he asks Peggy whether their son will ever know who they really are unless they tell him. Peggy, however, reassures him, asking, "Do you think that boy doesn't know who we are?"

She goes on to suggest that their son might already have an idea of his father's past, especially when he sees him.

Steve then reflects on the choices the Avengers made years ago. He tells them that they did what was needed to make the world right, but he never imagined that those decisions would come with consequences.

In another moment, his son asks him, "Dad, were you a superhero?" Steve replies, "There were six of us, called the Avengers."

The trailer then shifts its focus to the biggest threat facing the MCU. Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) makes his presence felt with a chilling warning: "All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back."

With Doom posing a threat to everyone, Thor is seen addressing a room filled with superheroes, including members of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. The message is clear: this is a fight that no single team can win alone.

The remaining portions of the trailer feature glimpses of the superheroes joining forces and taking on Doctor Doom. From familiar Avengers to the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts and the X-Men, the film brings together heroes from across the Marvel universe.

Avengers Doomsday: Who's Returning?

The film brings back several familiar faces, with Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Anthony Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

The cast also includes Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Danny Ramirez.

From Wakanda and Talokan, Letitia Wright returns as Shuri, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor and Mabel Cadena.

The New Avengers and Thunderbolts will also be part of the action, with Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman as Sentry.

The Fantastic Four will be represented by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The film also marks the return of several familiar X-Men, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Beast and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on December 18.

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