Dhanush and Mammootty's action-packed OM opened to decent numbers at the box office. After 4 days of its release, the film is set to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film has already emerged as Dhanush's biggest weekend opener worldwide.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Touted to be Dhanush's biggest opener, OM has earned Rs 6.20 crore on its first Monday as per Sacnilk.

The domestic collections stand at Rs 55.95 crore (net), and gross Rs 64.90 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 28.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 93.40 crore.

On day 4, the biggest contribution for the film came from the Tamil version, Rs 4.10 crore from 3,359 shows.

OM Review

In her review for NDTV, Latha Srinivasan wrote, "Dhanush and Mammootty are the biggest strengths of the film inevitably and this is what makes the narrative compelling. While Dhanush brings intensity and physicality to his role as Palani, veteran star Mammootty has an undeniable gravitas as Siya that makes his screen presence striking."

"The filmmaker has also etched out their characters with unique traits that make them endearing and real, despite their professions. For instance, Palani's interactions with his wife Roja are so natural and showcase regular marital relationships where the couple has misunderstandings," she added.

About The Fim

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film features an ensemble cast of Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. It follows the story of a CBI officer (Pallavi) and her undercover agent (Dhanush) to crack down on the red sandalwood smuggling network in Andhra Pradesh.