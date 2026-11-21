Dhanush has delivered one of the biggest opening-day performances of his career with his latest release, OM.

What's Happening

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the Tamil spy-action thriller arrived in theatres on November 20 and has made an impressive start at the box office.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 31.55 crore on its first day.

In India, it earned Rs 17.70 crore net, with screenings across 6,628 shows. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 20.55 crore.

The Tamil version accounted for the largest share of the film's earnings, contributing Rs 13.35 crore. The Telugu version added Rs 4 crore, while the Hindi version brought in Rs 35 lakh.

The film also reportedly collected Rs 11 crore gross from overseas markets on its opening day, taking its worldwide total to Rs 31.55 crore.

With this opening, OM has surpassed the first-day collections of several previous Dhanush releases.

The film has comfortably moved ahead of Kara, which opened at Rs 6.20 crore. It has also outperformed Raayan and Kuberaa.

More notably, the film has surpassed Tere Ishk Mein, which previously held the record for Dhanush's biggest opening with Rs 16 crore. The latest release has now set a new benchmark for the actor's opening-day collections.

Background

OM features Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Nithy Reddy (Sai Pallavi), an IPS officer who leads a special task force. She recruits undercover operative Pazhani (Dhanush) for a mission to infiltrate an international red sandalwood smuggling network operating between Tamil Nadu and Dubai.

Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, the influential and ruthless head of the smuggling operation. The supporting cast also includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.

The film marks Dhanush's 55th appearance as a lead actor.