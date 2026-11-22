Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi's OM witnessed a slight dip in its box office earnings on Saturday, November 21, but continued to draw audiences across its three language versions.

What's Happening

The Tamil action thriller collected Rs 15.40 crore net in India on its second day, registering a 14.9% decline from its opening-day collection of Rs 18.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With this, the film's cumulative India net collection has reached Rs 33.50 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 38.90 crore. The film has also performed well in overseas markets, adding Rs 10 crore to its international gross on Saturday.

Its total overseas collection now stands at Rs 22 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 60.90 crore within two days of release.

Tamil Version Leads

The film released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, with the original Tamil version contributing the largest share of its second-day earnings. It collected Rs 11.40 crore from 3,768 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 3.50 crore through 1,645 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 50 lakh from 1,075 shows.

The film registered an overall occupancy of 42.3% on Saturday, compared to 45.6% on its opening day. Across all three languages, it had 6,488 shows, generating an average of Rs 23,736 per show.

In terms of occupancy, the Tamil version recorded 50.1%, followed by Telugu at 41.1% and Hindi at 17%.

Looking at individual show timings, the Tamil 2D version recorded its highest occupancy during night shows at 71.77%. Its morning, afternoon and evening shows registered occupancies of 31.92%, 53.38% and 56.31%, respectively.

The Telugu 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 44.14%, with night shows leading at 62.55%. Morning shows registered 21.64% occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 37.27% and 36.45%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Hindi 2D version had an overall occupancy of 18.38%. Its night shows recorded 24.30% occupancy, followed by evening at 12.30%, afternoon at 14.80% and morning at 10.20%.

Tamil Nadu Leads State-Wise Collections

Tamil Nadu emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's domestic box office earnings on its second day. The state generated Rs 7.75 crore, accounting for 43.3% of the day's India gross collection.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 4.25 crore, representing 23.7% of the domestic gross. Kerala added Rs 3.15 crore, while Karnataka contributed Rs 1.90 crore. The remaining territories collectively accounted for Rs 85 lakh.

In terms of cumulative language-wise earnings, Tamil continues to dominate with Rs 25 crore in India net collections, contributing 74.6% of the film's domestic total. Telugu has earned Rs 7.60 crore, accounting for 22.7%, while Hindi has contributed Rs 90 lakh, making up the remaining 2.7%.

Background

OM's second-day performance also brings director Rajkumar Periasamy's previous release, Amaran, into the box office conversation. The 2024 film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, recorded stronger domestic earnings on its second day.

According to Sacnilk, Amaran collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India on November 1, 2024, taking its domestic gross to Rs 22.16 crore. The film opened with Rs 21.40 crore net and witnessed a 10.5% decline on its second day.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 16.15 crore through 3,158 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 2.90 crore from 1,268 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 8 lakh across 91 shows. Its Hindi and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 1 lakh each.

Amaran also collected Rs 12 crore in overseas gross earnings by the end of its second day, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 68.90 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 68.3% across 4,551 shows.

In comparison, OM has collected Rs 15.40 crore net in India on its second day and Rs 60.90 crore worldwide. The film's domestic and international earnings are currently behind Amaran's corresponding figures, although it continues its theatrical run.

