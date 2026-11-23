Rashmika Mandanna is getting ready to learn a new skill for one of the biggest roles of her career. The actor will play legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi in the upcoming biopic MS - A Legacy On Screen. To prepare for the part, she plans to learn Carnatic music. Rashmika recently admitted that she is not used to singing, but wants to learn the art properly instead of simply pretending to be the singer.

The actor also shared that she was unsure about taking the role when the makers first approached her. Rashmika knows that many admire MS Subbulakshmi and wants to give her life and work the respect they deserve. The actor claimed that the film is a challenge for her but at the same time, it gives her a chance to learn something different.

In an interview with Prema the Journalist, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I don't know how much feels, though, you will get conveyed, but singing is one thing in life I've never done. Even at home, I don't even hum because that is one area which I have kept very locked up.”

“Initially, when I was told about this, I was like, ‘This is too powerful for me to touch upon.' At the same time, her life is so beautiful, her life is so important for the next generation to know about. So the ambitious person in me was like, ‘Okay, now you have to do it.' Now there is this whole aspect of singing that I have kept very closed. Now it's small, small, open little by little and learn, I'll have to enter into this whole new sort of world of singing. So I'm very curious,” she adds.

Rashmika Mandanna further claimed that she is being very careful about sharing details of MS - A Legacy On Screen because the film is very close to the team's heart. The makers want to keep most details private.

The Ranabaali star feels lucky to get the chance to play MS Subbulakshmi and she's is excited about the project.

MS - A Legacy On Screen will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna To Play MS Subbulakshmi In Biopic, Anirudh Ravichander To Compose Music