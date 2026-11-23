Actor Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about why she and her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, decided to take legal action against online harassment following their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with Prema - The Journalist, the actor explained that while she has learnt to ignore criticism directed at her, she draws the line when it comes to attacks on her family.

Rashmika and Vijay appeared together on the second episode of the ongoing season of the Karan Johar-hosted chat show. While their candid conversation received attention, several remarks made during the episode also triggered criticism on social media.

Rashmika, in particular, faced trolling after revealing that she had asked Vijay to marry her every day for a year.

The controversy eventually led the couple to file a formal police complaint against alleged fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and coordinated online harassment targeting them on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna On Why She Doesn't Respond To Online Trolling

During her conversation with Prema - The Journalist, Rashmika was asked how she deals with criticism and negative comments online. The actor said she has gradually stopped responding to trolls, although she used to react to them earlier in her career.

She explained that she eventually understood that engaging with such comments was futile and "a waste of time." While she occasionally feels the urge to respond, Rashmika said she now prefers to stay quiet because it is "better to remain silent."

However, the actor made it clear that her approach changes when the criticism extends to people close to her. She said she is comfortable dealing with comments about her personality, films, performances and acting abilities, considering them an "occupational hazard" and part of people's freedom of speech.

But when it comes to her family, Rashmika admitted that she finds it difficult to remain unaffected.

'I Will Go Full Mysaa': Rashmika Mandanna On Trolling Against Her Family

Explaining why she reacts strongly to comments about her family, Rashmika said, "But if someone speaks about my family, I don't like it... I'll go into full warrior mode. I will go full Mysaa (her upcoming actioner). I don't like it because my family didn't choose this profession. They are not public figures. So, when you take the name of someone who is not a public figure or try to tarnish their personality, they don't deserve it, right?"

The actor further pointed out that her family members and friends have not chosen a life in the public eye and should not have to face the scrutiny that comes with being associated with celebrities. While she and Vijay may be accustomed to criticism as public figures, Rashmika believes that dragging their loved ones into online controversies crosses a line.

Her comments also shed light on why the couple decided to approach the authorities following the trolling surrounding their 'Koffee With Karan' appearance.

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Film Mysaa

On the professional front, Rashmika is awaiting the release of her upcoming action drama Mysaa. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is produced by Unformula Films. The actor is expected to be seen in a different action-oriented role in the upcoming project.