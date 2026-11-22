Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Mysaa will no longer release on November 27 as planned. The makers have pushed the film's theatrical release just five days before its scheduled arrival in cinemas. A new date has not been announced yet.

Interestingly, Rashmika herself was unaware of when the film would now hit the big screen. Sharing the announcement on her Instagram Stories, the actor told her followers that she would update them once she had more information.

"Apparently the release is getting pushed, dunno to when but pakka when I know I'll let you also know," she wrote.

The announcement was made through a joint statement shared by production house Unformula Films and director Rawindra on Instagram. The team explained that the decision was taken to ensure the film meets the technical standards they had envisioned.

The statement read, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience."

"To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH. The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one," the statement concluded.

The film features Rashmika in the lead role, alongside Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh, among others.